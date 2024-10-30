Spain Races To Save Victims As Floods Kill 62
Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Spanish rescuers on Wednesday scrambled to save people trapped by surging tides of muddy water in floods that have killed at least 62 people in the eastern Valencia region.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged citizens not to lower their guard as the emergency continued and pledged not to "abandon" victims of the disaster on a scale rarely seen in the European country.
Heavy rain and fierce winds have lashed Spain since the beginning of the week, sparking floods in the eastern Valencia and southern Andalusia regions.
Emergency services in Valencia region announced a provisional death toll of 62 on X, adding that bodies were still being recovered and identified.
The number is expected to rise as other regions have yet to report victims.
"Several hundred people" remained trapped on two motorways in Valencia region, according to its fire service chief Jose Miguel Basset.
Parts of the Valencia region are without power and telephone connections while some places were cut off by flooded roads, complicating the rescue efforts, regional president Carlos Mazon told reporters.
cars lay scattered and piled on top of each other on roads near the Mediterranean coastal city of Valencia after a mudslide, an AFP journalist saw.
Residents tried to clear the sludge from their homes with buckets and waded through waist-high waters in an attempt to save their belongings.
Maria Carmen, a resident of Valencia city, told Spanish public broadcaster TVE she climbed through her car window and sheltered on the roof of a van for hours to escape the floodwater.
Sanchez said the government's "absolute priority" was to help the victims. "All of Spain weeps with all of you... We won't abandon you," he said in a televised address.
The disaster could not be considered over and "we will deploy all the necessary resources for as long as necessary so that we can recover from this tragedy," he added.
