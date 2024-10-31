Spain Races To Save Victims As Floods Kill 95
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Sedaví, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Rescuers raced Thursday to find survivors and victims of once-in-a-generation floods in Spain that killed at least 95 people and left towns submerged in a muddy deluge with overturned cars scattered in the streets.
About 1,000 troops joined police and firefighters in the grim search for bodies in the Valencia region as Spain started three days of mourning. The toll will rise because "there are many missing people", territorial policy minister Angel Victor Torres predicted late Wednesday.
Up to a year's rain fell in a few hours on the eastern city of Valencia and surrounding region on Tuesday sending torrents of water and mud through towns and cities.
Authorities said Paiporta, in the Valencia suburbs, had been devastated with about 40 people dead, including a mother and baby swept away by a torrent.
Rescuers have scrambled to get survivors off roofs with helicopters while others have searched houses some with water up to their necks.
As dawn rose Thursday, tens of thousands of homes were still without electricity and drinking water and many roads were blocked by the carcasses of hundreds of cars and trucks swept away in sudden torrents.
Emergency services carried out 200 rescues on the ground and 70 aerial evacuations on Wednesday, said Valencia regional government chief Carlos Mazon.
Valencia's emergency services announced a provisional death toll of 92, adding that bodies were still being recovered. Two people died in neighbouring Castilla-La Mancha and another victim was reported in Andalusia in the south, officials said.
A sea of piled-up cars and mud swamped streets in Sedavi, a suburb of the Mediterranean city of Valencia, AFP journalists saw.
Stunned residents battled to clear sludge and water from their homes.
