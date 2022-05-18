UrduPoint.com

Spain Raises Health Alert Over Monkeypox Outbreak In Madrid - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Spain Raises Health Alert Over Monkeypox Outbreak in Madrid - Reports

The Spanish health ministry and the autonomous communities of the country announced a health alert after detecting eight suspected cases of monkeypox in Madrid, newspaper El Pais reported on Wednesday, citing a ministry document and health care sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The Spanish health ministry and the autonomous communities of the country announced a health alert after detecting eight suspected cases of monkeypox in Madrid, newspaper El Pais reported on Wednesday, citing a ministry document and health care sources.

Spain rose the alert on Tuesday after neighboring Portugal confirmed three cases of the monkeypox on the same day, the Spanish newspaper reported. Two days earlier, the UK Health Security Agency also confirmed a monkeypox outbreak that has affected seven people, the newspaper added.

The Madrid cases have not yet been confirmed by Spanish National Center for Microbiology, a report noted.

According to the newspaper, it is very hard to identify an epidemiological link between the affected people, which means that there are several unidentified chains of transmission of the virus.

The disease is transmitted through direct physical contact and airborne droplets and is mainly distributed in Central and West Africa. The incubation period usually lasts from 6 to 13 days but it can last up to 21 days.

The symptoms of monkeypox are fever, back and muscle pain, and a rash on the body.

Related Topics

Africa Alert Madrid Same United Kingdom Portugal From

Recent Stories

UK Trade Unions Urge Authorities to Introduce Wind ..

UK Trade Unions Urge Authorities to Introduce Windfall Tax On Oil, Gas Companies

3 minutes ago
 Americans Approve of US-EU Effort to Boost Export ..

Americans Approve of US-EU Effort to Boost Export Controls - Poll

3 minutes ago
 Senate Body strongly condemns fostering of ethnic ..

Senate Body strongly condemns fostering of ethnic groups, collectivism in educat ..

3 minutes ago
 Regional Ombudsman SBA holds open court

Regional Ombudsman SBA holds open court

3 minutes ago
 Couple shot dead in Khuzdar

Couple shot dead in Khuzdar

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs FIA to consult journa ..

Islamabad High Court directs FIA to consult journalists' bodies on media related ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.