Spain reaches labour reform deal

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Spain's government said Thursday it had reached a deal with unions and employers over a reform the country's labour laws it promised Brussels it would deliver this year in return for billions of Euros in EU funds.

The details of the agreement were not made public but it is expected to affect areas such as the rules for collective bargaining, temporary contacts and retraining schemes.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's leftist government has been negotiating the reform for months with the country's two main unions and its two main employers' federations.

"This is a historic day for workers in our country," Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, who led the talks, told reporters as she announced a deal had been reached.

Changes to the labour laws are one of the reforms Brussels expects by the end of the year in exchange for Spain getting the full 140 billion euros ($158 billion) promised the country from the European Commission's massive coronavirus economic recovery programme.

The reform is expected to be approved at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

It will replace Spain's labour laws introduced in 2012 by the previous conservative government which reduced businesses' costs by cutting severance pay and favoured business-specific over sector-wide negotiations.

Critics say the 2012 reform reduced job security but its defenders argue it helped Spain rebound from the deep economic recession that followed the 2008 financial crisis.