Spain Ready to Donate 7.5Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Latin America - Prime Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Spain is ready to donate between 5 and 10 percent of its COVID-19 vaccine doses to Latin America, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday.

"Access to vaccine must be equal and universal ...

The Spanish government will make available to Latin America and the Caribbean between 5 percent to 10 percent of the COVID-19 vaccines that our country will receive in 2021. We assume that it will be at least 7.5 million doses," Sanchez said at the Ibero-American summit in Andorra.

The Latin American countries will receive the shots after Spain vaccinates 50 percent of its population. So far, 7.6 percent have received both doses of the vaccine.

The country is planning to inoculate 70 percent of the nearly 47-million population by end of August.