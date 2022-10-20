UrduPoint.com

Spain Ready To Train Up To 400 Ukrainian Military Within EU Assistance Mission - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Spain is ready to train up to 400 Ukrainian soldiers within the context of the European Union's Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM), with the exact number of servicemen depending on whether Kiev will be able to do without a certain number of military personnel during the training period, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Thursday.

Spanish and Ukrainian defense ministries are negotiating the issue of sending more Ukrainian military personnel to Spain from November 1 to prepare mine clearance specialists, snipers and paramedics, the specialties highly demanded by Kiev, the report said.

The Council of the European Union agreed on Monday to provide another tranche of aid worth 500 million Euros ($486 million) to the Ukrainian military and set up the mission to train Ukrainian soldiers.

EUMAM will be organized on the territory of EU countries and is expected to initially last for two years.

This is the sixth tranche of assistance for the Ukrainian military that will be provided under the EU's European Peace Facility, which will bring the total to 3.1 billion euros since late February. The assistance will consist of military equipment for defensive purposes, maintenance and repair of vehicles as well as fuel and personal protective equipment.

