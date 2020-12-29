UrduPoint.com
Spain Receives Another 350,000 Doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine as Vaccination Continues

The large batch of over 350,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 arrived in Spain on Tuesday, the Spanish government said, as the vaccination campaign in the country is underway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The large batch of over 350,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 arrived in Spain on Tuesday, the Spanish government said, as the vaccination campaign in the country is underway.

On Saturday, Spain received the first 9,750 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on Sunday, the government started a vaccination campaign against COVID-19. The first larger batch of the vaccine was expected on Monday, but the delivery was delayed due to logistic issues in the company's warehouses in Belgium.

"The batch of 350,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has already arrived in Spain," the government said on Twitter.

The deliveries of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived in five Spanish airports located in Madrid, Barcelona, Vitoria, Valencia and Seville, media have reported.

The Spanish army will be responsible for vaccine distribution to the Canary and Balearic Islands, Ceuta and Melilla, as was the case over the weekend.

During the next 12 weeks, Spain plans to receive 4.6 million vaccine doses. The Spanish vaccination campaign includes three main phases, where elder people who live in nursing homes, workers of such facilities and medical personnel are to be vaccinated first.

