UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Receives First Batch Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Spain Receives First Batch of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Spain received on Tuesday the first shipment of the vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the US pharmaceutical company Moderna, national media said.

According to reports citing the Spanish government, a truck delivered the vaccine from Belgium to a warehouse belonging to the Spanish Health Ministry early on Tuesday. The vaccine will soon be distributed across the autonomous communities of the country.

Earlier last week, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa announced that the country expects to receive 600,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the coming weeks.

On December 27, Spain started its vaccination campaign. To date, over 740,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been delivered to the country. The first people to receive the shots were medical personnel, as well as residents and employees of nursing homes.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spain has confirmed over 2.1 million positive COVID-19 cases and a death toll of more than 52,000.

Related Topics

Company Salvador Spain Belgium December Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broads ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold trilater ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University professor receives US patent

19 minutes ago

Outcomes of PCB Cricket Committee meeting

22 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.