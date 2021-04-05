UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Receives Over 1Mln Pfizer Vaccine Doses, Its Largest Supply Yet - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Spain Receives Over 1Mln Pfizer Vaccine Doses, Its Largest Supply Yet - Health Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Spain received on Monday 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the biggest such shipment the country has received since the start of the vaccination campaign, Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Monday.

Last week, the European country received over one million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

"For the first time, 1.2 million doses of [the coronavirus vaccine by] Pfizer arrived in our country in just one batch," Darias said in a press conference.

According to the minister, a similar number of vaccine doses will be delivered to Spain every Monday, making it possible to inoculate 70 percent of the nearly 47-million population by summer.

All the vaccines will be administered to those over 60 years, the official said, recalling that nearly all medical staff, residents and workers of caring homes have already been inoculated.

So far, the country has carried out 8.5 million inoculations, with as many as 2.8 million people having received both shots.

Related Topics

Spain All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable ..

1 minute ago

UAE participates in IMF meeting on repercussions o ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar showcases main advantages of ..

31 minutes ago

FTA receives two new international accreditations

46 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

1 hour ago

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.