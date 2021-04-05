Spain Receives Over 1Mln Pfizer Vaccine Doses, Its Largest Supply Yet - Health Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Spain received on Monday 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the biggest such shipment the country has received since the start of the vaccination campaign, Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Monday.

Last week, the European country received over one million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

"For the first time, 1.2 million doses of [the coronavirus vaccine by] Pfizer arrived in our country in just one batch," Darias said in a press conference.

According to the minister, a similar number of vaccine doses will be delivered to Spain every Monday, making it possible to inoculate 70 percent of the nearly 47-million population by summer.

All the vaccines will be administered to those over 60 years, the official said, recalling that nearly all medical staff, residents and workers of caring homes have already been inoculated.

So far, the country has carried out 8.5 million inoculations, with as many as 2.8 million people having received both shots.