Spain recognises Kosovo passports, but not independence

Spain now accepts passports issued by Kosovo but still does not recognise it as an independent state separate from Serbia, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Monday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Spain now accepts passports issued by Kosovo but still does not recognise it as an independent state separate from Serbia, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Monday.

Madrid recognised the passports after a long-awaited European Union visa liberalisation scheme came into force on January 1, allowing Kosovars citizens to travel within Europe's borderless zone without a visa.

The new regime enables Kosovars into the Schengen zone visa-free for periods of up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

Until now, Spain was the only EU member refusing to recognise Kosovo's independence that also refused entry to Kosovo passport holders, even if they had obtained a Schengen visa.

"Spain applies this measure as a member of the Schengen area, as do all states that do not recognise Kosovo within the European Union -- and many others in the world -- which recognise these ordinary passports without this implying recognition of Kosovo," Albares told reporters.

"Spain's position has not changed. Spain still does not recognise the sovereignty or independence of Kosovo because we do not recognise unilateral declarations of independence," he added.

The Spanish government has long grappled with its own independence movements in Catalonia and the Basque Country.

Spain is one of five EU countries that do not recognise the Balkan state, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. The others are Cyprus, Greece, Romania and Slovakia.

But Albares insisted that Madrid "will never be an obstacle to dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina".

Kosovo's Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi on Saturday welcomed Madrid's recognition of Kosovo's passports, writing on Facebook that "the good news continues for our citizens and our country".

Kosovo, which has a population of around 1.8 million people, was the last of the six countries in the Western Balkans to receive the visa waiver.

Previously, Kosovar citizens had been allowed to visit just 14 countries worldwide without a visa.

The EU move is perceived in Pristina as another step toward full recognition and a boost for its ambitions of joining the European Union.