Open Menu

Spain Recognises Kosovo Passports, But Not Independence

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 08:26 PM

Spain recognises Kosovo passports, but not independence

Spain now accepts passports issued by Kosovo but still does not recognise it as an independent state separate from Serbia, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Monday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Spain now accepts passports issued by Kosovo but still does not recognise it as an independent state separate from Serbia, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Monday.

Madrid recognised the passports after a long-awaited European Union visa liberalisation scheme came into force on January 1, allowing Kosovars citizens to travel within Europe's borderless zone without a visa.

The new regime enables Kosovars into the Schengen zone visa-free for periods of up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

Until now, Spain was the only EU member refusing to recognise Kosovo's independence that also refused entry to Kosovo passport holders, even if they had obtained a Schengen visa.

"Spain applies this measure as a member of the Schengen area, as do all states that do not recognise Kosovo within the European Union -- and many others in the world -- which recognise these ordinary passports without this implying recognition of Kosovo," Albares told reporters.

"Spain's position has not changed. Spain still does not recognise the sovereignty or independence of Kosovo because we do not recognise unilateral declarations of independence," he added.

The Spanish government has long grappled with its own independence movements in Catalonia and the Basque Country.

Spain is one of five EU countries that do not recognise the Balkan state, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. The others are Cyprus, Greece, Romania and Slovakia.

But Albares insisted that Madrid "will never be an obstacle to dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina".

Kosovo's Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi on Saturday welcomed Madrid's recognition of Kosovo's passports, writing on Facebook that "the good news continues for our citizens and our country".

Kosovo, which has a population of around 1.8 million people, was the last of the six countries in the Western Balkans to receive the visa waiver.

Previously, Kosovar citizens had been allowed to visit just 14 countries worldwide without a visa.

The EU move is perceived in Pristina as another step toward full recognition and a boost for its ambitions of joining the European Union.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Europe Facebook European Union Visit Pristina Belgrade Madrid Independence Spain Romania Serbia Slovakia Cyprus Greece January Visa All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top ..

Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top military officials to boost d ..

40 minutes ago
 First national polio campaign of year 2024 begins

First national polio campaign of year 2024 begins

30 minutes ago
 Consultative session on agriculture sector for ADP ..

Consultative session on agriculture sector for ADP 2024-25 held

22 minutes ago
 Medical colleges’ seat enhancement only possible ..

Medical colleges’ seat enhancement only possible with PMDC's approval

22 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber inks MoU with Ghurki Hospital

Lahore Chamber inks MoU with Ghurki Hospital

30 minutes ago
 Assistant Food Controller Kohat visits different m ..

Assistant Food Controller Kohat visits different markets

22 minutes ago
'Appalling' false convictions for UK Post Office ' ..

'Appalling' false convictions for UK Post Office 'thefts' spur outrage

22 minutes ago
 PMML joins PML-Z’s Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance

PMML joins PML-Z’s Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance

22 minutes ago
 PFA DG inaugurates ‘Eat safe food campaign'

PFA DG inaugurates ‘Eat safe food campaign'

28 minutes ago
 Indian troops continue violent CASOs in IIOJK

Indian troops continue violent CASOs in IIOJK

28 minutes ago
 Preparations of general elections discusses

Preparations of general elections discusses

28 minutes ago
 KP Info Minister condemns Bajaur blast

KP Info Minister condemns Bajaur blast

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World