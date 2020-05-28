UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Records 182 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Gradual Relaxation Of Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:21 PM

Spain Records 182 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Gradual Relaxation of Lockdown

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spain rose by 182 to 237,906 over the past day, continuing the downward trend seen in the past few weeks, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spain rose by 182 to 237,906 over the past day, continuing the downward trend seen in the past few weeks, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the health authorities reported a daily increase of 231.

Over the past week, 38 people died from the disease, and the overall number of fatalities now stands at 27,119. The Spanish Health Ministry revised its method of calculating COVID-19 figures and currently stopped publishing data on the daily number of fatalities and recoveries.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 123,804 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, including 301 over the past week. A total of 11,389 are currently in intensive care units.

On April 28, the authorities introduced a four-stage plan for lifting the lockdown, with the regions moving from stage to stage based on their epidemiological situation. The first round began on May 11.

Related Topics

Died Spain April May From

Recent Stories

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

1 hour ago

Johnson sticks by aide over 'minor' lockdown viola ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner for provision of best faciliti ..

4 minutes ago

Indian authorities extended ban on high speed inte ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Culture Museums to welcome visitors from 1 J ..

2 hours ago

IOM Calls to Rescue Rohingya Refugees Stranded at ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.