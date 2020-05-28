Spain Records 182 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Gradual Relaxation of Lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spain rose by 182 to 237,906 over the past day, continuing the downward trend seen in the past few weeks, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the health authorities reported a daily increase of 231.

Over the past week, 38 people died from the disease, and the overall number of fatalities now stands at 27,119. The Spanish Health Ministry revised its method of calculating COVID-19 figures and currently stopped publishing data on the daily number of fatalities and recoveries.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 123,804 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, including 301 over the past week. A total of 11,389 are currently in intensive care units.

On April 28, the authorities introduced a four-stage plan for lifting the lockdown, with the regions moving from stage to stage based on their epidemiological situation. The first round began on May 11.