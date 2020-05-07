UrduPoint.com
Spain Records 213 COVID-19 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 04:15 PM

Spain has recorded 213 COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours (244 yesterday), and the death toll has now reached 26,070, the Health Ministry said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Spain has recorded 213 COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours (244 yesterday), and the death toll has now reached 26,070, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

As many as 754 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed through tests over the past 24 hours (685 yesterday), with the total count amounting to 221,447.

The number of cured COVID-19 patients has increased by 2,509 (2,516 yesterday) to 128,511. The number of active cases currently stands at 66,800.

The Spanish parliament extended on Wednesday the nationwide state of emergency to May 24.

