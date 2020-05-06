UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Records 244 Coronavirus-Related Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:45 PM

Spain Records 244 Coronavirus-Related Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Spain has recorded 244 deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours after seeing the number of new fatalities registered daily below 200 for three consecutive days, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Spain has recorded 244 deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours after seeing the number of new fatalities registered daily below 200 for three consecutive days, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

This brings the overall death toll from the disease in the country to 25,857. Spain is one of the hardest-hit countries in the current pandemic, being second only to the United States in confirmed cases, and fourth in fatalities after the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy.

According to the ministry, the total number of infections in the country has increased by 685 to 220,325.

Recoveries have increased by 2,516 to 126,002. The number of active cases currently stands at around 68,500.

A state of emergency declared to curb the spread of the disease has been in force in Spain since March 14. The Spanish parliament on Wednesday is considering extending the state of emergency until May 23.

In late April, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a four-stage plan to ease the lockdown measures, although he warned that the country may not return to normalcy before the end of June.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Spain Italy United Kingdom United States March April May June From

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular to mall owners granted p ..

2 minutes ago

ISI DG Gen Faiz Hamid calls on PM

6 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific intensifies sanitation protocols for ..

10 minutes ago

Stars and scientists call for world not to 'go bac ..

38 seconds ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja F ..

40 seconds ago

UN warns of risks for trafficking victims due to p ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.