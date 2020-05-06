Spain Records 244 Coronavirus-Related Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Spain has recorded 244 deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours after seeing the number of new fatalities registered daily below 200 for three consecutive days, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Spain has recorded 244 deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours after seeing the number of new fatalities registered daily below 200 for three consecutive days, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

This brings the overall death toll from the disease in the country to 25,857. Spain is one of the hardest-hit countries in the current pandemic, being second only to the United States in confirmed cases, and fourth in fatalities after the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy.

According to the ministry, the total number of infections in the country has increased by 685 to 220,325.

Recoveries have increased by 2,516 to 126,002. The number of active cases currently stands at around 68,500.

A state of emergency declared to curb the spread of the disease has been in force in Spain since March 14. The Spanish parliament on Wednesday is considering extending the state of emergency until May 23.

In late April, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a four-stage plan to ease the lockdown measures, although he warned that the country may not return to normalcy before the end of June.