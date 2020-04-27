Spain Records 331 COVID-19 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Spain's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 331 (288 yesterday) to 23,251 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Spain's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 331 (288 yesterday) to 23,251 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The country's number of COVID-19 cases has grown by 1,831 (1,729 yesterday) to 209,465 over the same period of time.

The number of recoveries has surpassed 100,000 after growing by 2,144 (3,024 yesterday) over the past 24 hours.

Over 85,000 cases remain active.