UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Records 331 COVID-19 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 03:13 PM

Spain Records 331 COVID-19 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Spain's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 331 (288 yesterday) to 23,251 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Spain's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 331 (288 yesterday) to 23,251 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The country's number of COVID-19 cases has grown by 1,831 (1,729 yesterday) to 209,465 over the same period of time.

The number of recoveries has surpassed 100,000 after growing by 2,144 (3,024 yesterday) over the past 24 hours.

Over 85,000 cases remain active.

Related Topics

Same Spain

Recent Stories

Condor airline receives 550 mln euros in German st ..

6 minutes ago

ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing ca ..

4 minutes ago

Notre-Dame Restoration Resumes in Paris as Gov't P ..

4 minutes ago

Syrian Forces Demine 4.9 Acres of Land Over Past 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Samples of 287 overseas Pakistanis sent to lab

2 minutes ago

Putin Plans No Phone Talks With Foreign Leaders on ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.