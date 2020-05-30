Spain Records 39 Coronavirus-Related Fatalities Over Past 7 Days - Health Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Sat 30th May 2020

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Spain has registered 39 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past seven days, bringing the country's death toll to 27,121, the Spanish Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over the past day, 187 new cases of the coronavirus have been detected, which brings the total number of those infected to 238,564, the authority added. As for the increase in the number of fatalities and recoveries, the ministry no longer publishes the relevant data per day.

Over the past seven days, 286 patients have been hospitalized, of which 12 people have been admitted to intensive care units, the ministry said.

On April 28, the authorities introduced a four-stage plan for lifting the lockdown, with the regions moving from stage to stage based on their epidemiological situation. The first round began on May 11.

After the gradual removal of some restrictions, the epidemiological situation in the country continues to improve, with small hotbeds of disease being detected only in four regions - Ceuta, a Spanish autonomous city on the north coast of Africa bordered by Morocco; Lleida, a city in northeastern Catalonia; Totana, a municipality in the region of Murcia; and Cuenca, a city in the Castile-La Mancha autonomous community.

