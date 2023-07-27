Open Menu

Spain Records Highest Quarterly Employment Rate - Statistics

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Spain's employment rate rose to 58.97% between April and June, its highest quarterly value since record-keeping began in 1964, data published by the National Statistics Institute showed Thursday

"The number of employed increases by 603,900 people in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first (2.

95%) and stands at 21,056,700, the highest figure in the historical series of the poll," it said in a statement.

Employment in the nation of 48 million grew by 2.88%, or 588,700 people, in the past 12 months, data obtained through the quarterly Economically Active Population Survey revealed.

The jobless rate stood at 11.6%, or 2,762,500 people, in the second quarter. The number of people out of jobs was the highest in the south, where up to 18% were unemployed, while in the northeast, including in Catalonia, unemployment stood at less than 9%.

