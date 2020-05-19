Spain Records Less Than 100 COVID-19 Deaths for 2nd Straight Day - Health Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

The daily COVID-19 death toll in Spain has dropped to 59 as the country records less than 100 coronavirus-related fatalities for a second consecutive day, the Health Ministry said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The daily COVID-19 death toll in Spain has dropped to 59 as the country records less than 100 coronavirus-related fatalities for a second consecutive day, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The total toll reached 27,709. A day before, the country reported 87 deaths, which was the first time when the daily rise in fatalities fell below 100 since mid-March.

Spain, meanwhile, recorded more than 900 deaths a day at the peak of the outbreak.

The coronavirus tally has risen by 285 cases to 231,606. On Sunday, 421 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Spain ranks fifth in the world in terms of both COVID-19 deaths and cases.

The country began easing coronavirus lockdown last week. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in late April that Spain may return to normal by late June if the current trend continues. A downgraded state of emergency will remain in place until at least May 24.

