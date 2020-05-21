Spain Records Less Than 100 COVID-19 Deaths for 4th Straight Day Amid Quarantine Easing

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The daily COVID-19 death toll in Spain on Wednesday amounted to 95 as the country records less than 100 coronavirus-related fatalities for the fourth consecutive day amid gradual relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown, while the total death toll now stands at 27,888.

On Tuesday, it was reported about 83 new fatalities and 295 new infections.

Over the past 24 hours, the country's health authorities recorded 416 new COVID-19 cases that brought the total tally to 232,555.

The country began easing coronavirus lockdown last week. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in late April that Spain may return to normal by late June if the current trend continues.

However, earlier in the day, Spain's lower house of parliament, the Congress of Deputies, voted in favor of the government's proposal to extend the coronavirus-related high alert until June 7. This is the fifth extension of the high alert regime, which was introduced by the government for the first time on March 14.