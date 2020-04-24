Spain Records Lowest COVID-19 Death Toll Since March 20 - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:44 PM
MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Spain recorded 367 coronavirus deaths over 24 hours, which is the lowest death toll since March 20, El Pais newspaper reported Friday citing the Health Ministry.
A day earlier, Spain recorded 440 deaths over the same period.
Spain has registered 22,524 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic.