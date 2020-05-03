UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Records Lowest Daily Rise In COVID-19 Fatalities Since March 18 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 03:10 PM

Spain Records Lowest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Fatalities Since March 18 - Health Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Spain on Sunday registered 164 new deaths from COVID-19, which is the lowest daily increase since March 18, the Health Ministry said.

This brings the overall death toll from the disease to 25,264.

The total of the infected in the country has increased by 838 to 217,466. The number of recoveries is at 118,902, with 1,654 new ones.

On Saturday, the daily increase of confirmed cases was 1,147, with 276 new fatalities.

Spain is one of the hardest-hit countries in the current pandemic, being second only to the United States in confirmed cases, and fourth in fatalities.

Related Topics

Spain United States March Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

59 minutes ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

59 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 3, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

No fines or closures, and 474 outlets fully compli ..

14 hours ago

ADDED calls on mall managements, shoppers to commi ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.