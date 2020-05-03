Spain Records Lowest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Fatalities Since March 18 - Health Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Spain on Sunday registered 164 new deaths from COVID-19, which is the lowest daily increase since March 18, the Health Ministry said.

This brings the overall death toll from the disease to 25,264.

The total of the infected in the country has increased by 838 to 217,466. The number of recoveries is at 118,902, with 1,654 new ones.

On Saturday, the daily increase of confirmed cases was 1,147, with 276 new fatalities.

Spain is one of the hardest-hit countries in the current pandemic, being second only to the United States in confirmed cases, and fourth in fatalities.