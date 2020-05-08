Spain Records Over 1,000 Cases Over Past 24 Hours Again - Health Ministry

Spain has recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (754 yesterday), bringing the total to 222,857, the Health Ministry said on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Spain has recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (754 yesterday), bringing the total to 222,857, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over the past few days, Spain's number of new cases recorded in 24 hours was lower than 1,000.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 229 (213 yesterday) to 26,299.

As many as 2,637 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (2,509 yesterday), with the total number of cured people surging to 131,148. Around 65,000 cases remain active.

The Spanish parliament extended the state of emergency to May 24 earlier this week, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez saying that the country could resume normal life by June end, if the current dynamics remains.