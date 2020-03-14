Spain Records Over 1,500 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Spain has jumped by more than 1,500 in 24 hours, exceeding 5,700, the country's health ministry announced Saturday, adding that 136 people died from the disease.

With 2,940 cases registered in capital city Madrid alone, the exact nationwide number went from 4,231 on Friday, when the government announced a state of emergency, to 5,753 on Saturday.

Places of public gathering, shopping malls and parks were closed across the capital region.

The authorities of the Catalonia region confirmed 509 cases of the infection there, while 417 cases were registered in the Basque Country.