Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 07:18 PM

Spain Records Over 1,500 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Spain has jumped by more than 1,500 in 24 hours, exceeding 5,700, the country's health ministry announced Saturday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Spain has jumped by more than 1,500 in 24 hours, exceeding 5,700, the country's health ministry announced Saturday.

Official statistics indicate that the number of casualties from coronavirus has reached 180, with 133 dying in capital city Madrid alone.

The exact nationwide number went from 4,231 on Friday, when the government announced a state of emergency, to 5,753 on Saturday.

Madrid and surrounding region also registered the majority of cases overall, with 2,940 patients testing positive for COVID-19, about half the nationwide number.

Places of public gathering, shopping malls and parks were closed across the capital region.

The authorities of the Catalonia region confirmed 509 cases of the infection there, while 417 cases were registered in the Basque Country.

