Spain Records Over 5,200 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Official

Spain's number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 5,252 over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 188,068, the head of the Health Ministry's Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies said on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Spain's number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 5,252 over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 188,068, the head of the Health Ministry's Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies said on Friday.

The increase in the incidence rate is due to the fact that more tests are now conducted, Fernando Simon explained at a press conference.

