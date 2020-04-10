Spain Records Over 600 COVID-19 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Spain has recorded 605 COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 15,843, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

This is the country's lowest increase in fatalities caused by the coronavirus since March 24.

Spain has confirmed 157,022 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak, including 4,576 cases registered over the past 24 hours.

As 55,700 COVID-19 patients have recovered, there are currently 85,500 infected persons in the country.