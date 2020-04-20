Spain Records Record-Low 399 COVID-19 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Reports

Spain has recorded 399 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, which is a record low figure over the past few weeks, Pais newspaper reported on Monday, citing the Health Ministr

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Spain has recorded 399 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, which is a record low figure over the past few weeks, Pais newspaper reported on Monday, citing the Health Ministry.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 20,852.

As many as 4,266 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 200,210. As total of 80,587 people across Spain have recovered from the coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak, which means that almost 99,000 cases remain active.