UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Records Record-Low 399 COVID-19 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:02 PM

Spain Records Record-Low 399 COVID-19 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Reports

Spain has recorded 399 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, which is a record low figure over the past few weeks, Pais newspaper reported on Monday, citing the Health Ministr

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Spain has recorded 399 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, which is a record low figure over the past few weeks, Pais newspaper reported on Monday, citing the Health Ministry.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 20,852.

As many as 4,266 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 200,210. As total of 80,587 people across Spain have recovered from the coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak, which means that almost 99,000 cases remain active.

Related Topics

Spain From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chitral reported first positive case of coronaviru ..

2 minutes ago

Steps to be utilised for achieving wheat purchasin ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel's Video Conference With Ukrainian Prime Min ..

2 minutes ago

Oil prices collapse on storage fears, Asia equitie ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri s ..

2 minutes ago

Fake saint among 2 murdered in Mianwali

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.