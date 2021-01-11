UrduPoint.com
Spain Redirects COVID-19 Vaccine From Madrid Airport To Vitoria Due To Storm Filomena

Mon 11th January 2021

Spain Redirects COVID-19 Vaccine From Madrid Airport to Vitoria Due to Storm Filomena

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The new batch of the US Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 has arrived at the airport of Vitoria, the capital of the autonomous community of Basque Country, after the Filomena storm forced the Barajas airport of Madrid to operate in limited mode, the Delegation of the Spanish government in Basque Country told Sputnik.

"This morning the plane of UPS airlines has arrived from the airport of Cologne as it was on previous Mondays. And from there it [the vaccine] has been sent to Madrid by road for its distribution except for Basque Country itself and the neighboring regions," the delegation said.

This possibility was discussed by Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska on Sunday in his speeches concerning the actual situation due to the Filomena storm.

The Filomena storm hit Spain, with huge snowfalls and wind gusts paralyzing Madrid on Saturday. The railway and air connection remains partially collapsed.

On December 27, Spain started vaccination process by immunizing medical personnel and elderly people from the nursing homes with the US Pfizer vaccine. This week Spain will obtain first doses of the US Moderna vaccine.

