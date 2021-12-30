UrduPoint.com

Spain Reduces Quarantine For Citizens With Positive COVID-19 Test To 7 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 02:00 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The Spanish Health Ministry decided on Wednesday to reduce the quarantine period for citizens who have tested positive for COVID-19 from 10 to seven days, despite the current increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"The Public Health Commission unanimously decided to shorten the isolation period for people who tested positive for coronavirus. Quarantine will now last seven days, not ten, as before," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The ministry added that the period of self-isolation for unvaccinated citizens who were in close contact with positive COVID-19 patients will also be reduced to seven days.

However, the ministry has not clarified when the new quarantine requirements will go into effect.

Quarantine restrictions were eased despite the fact that Spain has been experiencing its sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases continues to rise, although the country's vaccination rate is among the highest in the world with over 90% of the population fully vaccinated. In the last two weeks, the country registered more than 645,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Spain for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated at 6.032 million with 89,253 deaths.

More Stories From World

