Spain Refloats Seized Submarine With 3 Tonnes Of Cocaine - Police

Spain Refloats Seized Submarine With 3 Tonnes of Cocaine - Police

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Spanish authorities have refloated a cocaine-laden submarine that was found off Spain's northwestern coast after its crew skipped it amid rough seas, the National Police said Wednesday.

The submarine, referred to as "semi-submersible" in the press release, carried 3 tonnes of cocaine split into 152 batches. It was discovered miles from the beach of Hio in Galicia region last Saturday.

"The National Police, the Civil Guard and the Tax Agency have already refloated the submarine," police said, adding it had been towed to the port city of Aldan.

The submarine was detected by EU and Spanish security agencies in the Atlantic as it made way for Europe.

Police from Portugal, Brazil and the United States also took part in the operation to track it.

The vessel was to transfer cargo to another boat but weather made it impossible. Instead, its crew of three sank it and fled wearing wetsuits. Two of them, identified as Ecuadorians, were arrested, while a third suspect is on the run.

Drug-smuggling submarines are "very common" in Americas but this one is the first to make it to Europe, according to police. They said the vessel was made of fiber glass.

