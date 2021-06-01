UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Refuses To Detain Western Sahara Independence Leader Receiving Medical Treatment

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:50 PM

Spain Refuses to Detain Western Sahara Independence Leader Receiving Medical Treatment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) A court in Spain on Tuesday declined the request of rights activists for preliminary detention of Brahim Ghali, the secretary general of the Polisario Front movement that wants Western Sahara independent from Morocco, citing insufficient evidence of alleged war crimes.

Ghali has has been undergoing medical treatment in a Spanish hospital since mid-April. He was summoned to the court in May following the lawsuits filed by the Asadeh human rights group as well as a Spanish citizen of Sahrawi descent who said that he was tortured in Polisario camps.

On Tuesday, Ghali took the stand in the Spanish National Court via video conference. His lawyers rejected the accusations brought against him as "absolutely political" and aimed at undermining the dignity of the Sahrawi people of Western Sahara.

The presiding judge cited the Spanish Constitutional Court as considering preliminary detention a measure of last resort and told Ghali only to provide the Spanish authorities with his address and telephone number.

As Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported, citing sources, an Algerian military plane approached Spain's airspace on Tuesday morning, supposedly to evacuate the Polisario Front leader, but was denied entry permission. The newspaper noted that the court's decision essentially leaves Ghali free to flee Spain anytime he wants if he so chooses.

Related Topics

Lawyers Spain Morocco May From Court

Recent Stories

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

23 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

2 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

2 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

3 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.