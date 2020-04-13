UrduPoint.com
Spain Registers 100 Decrease In Daily COVID-19 Fatalities - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:17 PM

The number of people who have died from the COVID-19 in Spain over the past 24 hours amounted to 517, marking the lowest daily proportional increase in the number of fatalities so far, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of people who have died from the COVID-19 in Spain over the past 24 hours amounted to 517, marking the lowest daily proportional increase in the number of fatalities so far, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry reported that 619 people died over the past day.

The ministry said that as of Monday, 169,496 people had contracted the disease, with 3,477 new cases over the past 24 hours. A total of 17,489 of them died, and 64,727 others recovered.

