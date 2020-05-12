Spain Registers 53 More COVID-19 Deaths Than Previous Day Despite Downward Trend Overall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Spain registers 176 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, 53 more than the previous day's death toll, the country's Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The previous update, published Monday on the ministry's website, showed 123 deaths in 24 hours which was the lowest daily toll since March 18.

This brings the total to 26,920 fatalities, which is only less than the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy.

At the same time, 426 new cases were registered, taking the overall tally to just over 228,000 and 1,841 more people recovered, making up a total of nearly 140,000.

About half of Spain's population saw the first phase of lifting restrictions take place on Monday with more regions soon to follow if the trend maintains its downward trajectory.