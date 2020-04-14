Spain Registers 567 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths, Over 3,000 New Cases in 24 Hours

Spain registered 567 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, making up a total of 18,056 deaths, the Spanish Health Ministry said in its daily update on Tuesday, adding that the total number of confirmed cases has increased by over 3,045 to 172,541

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Spain registered 567 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, making up a total of 18,056 deaths, the Spanish Health Ministry said in its daily update on Tuesday, adding that the total number of confirmed cases has increased by over 3,045 to 172,541.

About 67,500 patients have been discharged with complete recoveries and about 87,000 cases remain active, the ministry's data shows.

Madrid has confirmed around 48,000 cases with 6,500 fatalities, while the region of Catalonia has registered 35,000 cases with 3,700 fatalities.

Spain currently ranks third in terms of coronavirus-related fatalities after Italy and the Unites States and second in terms of COVID-19 cases.

In recent days, the number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Spain has been declining, prompting health authorities to believe that the country has gone through the peak of the pandemic.

Spain has extended the high alert regime in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic through April 26.