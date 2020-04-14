UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Registers 567 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths, Over 3,000 New Cases In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:37 PM

Spain Registers 567 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths, Over 3,000 New Cases in 24 Hours

Spain registered 567 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, making up a total of 18,056 deaths, the Spanish Health Ministry said in its daily update on Tuesday, adding that the total number of confirmed cases has increased by over 3,045 to 172,541

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Spain registered 567 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, making up a total of 18,056 deaths, the Spanish Health Ministry said in its daily update on Tuesday, adding that the total number of confirmed cases has increased by over 3,045 to 172,541.

About 67,500 patients have been discharged with complete recoveries and about 87,000 cases remain active, the ministry's data shows.

Madrid has confirmed around 48,000 cases with 6,500 fatalities, while the region of Catalonia has registered 35,000 cases with 3,700 fatalities.

Spain currently ranks third in terms of coronavirus-related fatalities after Italy and the Unites States and second in terms of COVID-19 cases.

In recent days, the number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Spain has been declining, prompting health authorities to believe that the country has gone through the peak of the pandemic.

Spain has extended the high alert regime in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic through April 26.

Related Topics

Alert Spain Italy April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ASEAN leaders meet online to tackle coronavirus

1 minute ago

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) asks taxpayers ..

1 minute ago

S.Africa further cuts interest rate amid virus pan ..

1 minute ago

Brussels mulls 1.5 trn euro virus recovery fund

1 minute ago

State land retrieved in Harbanspura

20 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov Says Ready to Receive German Forei ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.