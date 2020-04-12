UrduPoint.com
Spain Registers 619 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 4,100 New Cases In 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:00 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Spain registered 619 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, making up a total of nearly 17,000 while the total number of confirmed cases has gone up over 4,100 to shoot past 166,000, the Spanish Health Ministry's daily update said Sunday.

Nearly 60,000 patients have been discharged with complete recoveries, the government's data shows.

Spain's daily death toll continues to slow from the peak in late March and early April when the daily death toll hovered around 900 people.

