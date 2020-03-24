UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Registers 6,600 New COVID-19 Cases, 514 New Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:24 PM

Spain Registers 6,600 New COVID-19 Cases, 514 New Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry

Spain's number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 6,600 over the past 24 hours and now nears 40,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Spain's number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 6,600 over the past 24 hours and now nears 40,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Spanish Health Ministry has updated the case count to 39,673, adding that the death toll has reached 2,696 after increasing by 514 over the past 24 hours.

The condition of 2,600 people is assessed as critical. As many as 3,800 patients have recovered.

About 5,400 health care workers became infected with the COVID-19 in Spain, Fernando Simon, the director of the Health Ministry's coordination center for health alerts, said.

"It is obvious that we are concerned about the situation in the health care system. It is complicated; 5,400 representatives of the medical staff have been affected.

It is obvious that the distribution is not the same in different hospitals across Spain. Some are affected more than others, and the pressure on the system is different across the country," Simon said during an online press conference.

As of Monday, the number of coronavirus cases among the country's medical staff was under 4,000.

Spain ranks second in Europe after Italy in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection. The Spanish authorities suggest that the number of active cases and deaths from the coronavirus-related complications will peak this week, after which, if strict quarantine measures work, the situation will stabilize and then begin to improve. The quarantine will be extended in Spain until April 11.

Related Topics

Europe Same Spain Italy April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler orders 10% ؜reduction in SEWA bills ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media suspends print publications, issue ..

11 minutes ago

Commissioner Multan seeks masses cooperation to o ..

1 minute ago

Punjab govt to release Rs 11bln to fight coronavir ..

1 minute ago

China to expand standalone 5G network construction ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Hopes for Release of Bout, Yaroshenko as US ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.