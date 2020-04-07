UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Registers 743 COVID-19 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:26 PM

Spain Registers 743 COVID-19 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Spain confirmed 743 deaths from coronavirus-related complications over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Spain confirmed 743 deaths from coronavirus-related complications over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the health ministry, 5,500 new cases were registered over the given period, and the total number of the coronavirus cases reached 140,500.

The overall death toll climbed to 13,798, the ministry said. Nonetheless, more than 43,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

Spain From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HCSTSI chief greets Nousheen Javed on appointment ..

3 minutes ago

Specialists at Russia's MSU Use Supercomputer to S ..

3 minutes ago

KP Govt procures safety equipment of Rs1.3 billion ..

14 minutes ago

No Decision to Cancel Victory Day Parade in Moscow ..

14 minutes ago

PM's top priority is to protect people from corona ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus positive cases rise to 159 in Hyderaba ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.