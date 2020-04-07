Spain Registers 743 COVID-19 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Spain confirmed 743 deaths from coronavirus-related complications over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Spain confirmed 743 deaths from coronavirus-related complications over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the health ministry, 5,500 new cases were registered over the given period, and the total number of the coronavirus cases reached 140,500.

The overall death toll climbed to 13,798, the ministry said. Nonetheless, more than 43,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.