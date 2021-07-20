UrduPoint.com
Spain Registers Largest Number Of Air Arrivals In June Since Pandemic Onset

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

Spain Registers Largest Number of Air Arrivals in June Since Pandemic Onset

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Spain accepted 2.3 million tourists who arrived by air, which is the largest number since the pandemic began, the Spanish Tourism Institute (TurEspana) said on Monday.

"The introduction of EU digital COVID-19 certificates since early June in Spain, coupled with the lifting of restrictions on non-essential trips from the United Kingdom had a positive impact on our country and allowed to start the summer tourist season earlier and in better conditions than in 2020," Spanish Secretary of State for Tourism Fernando Valdes was quoted as saying.

June saw 75.8% fewer incoming air tourists than June 2019, but still much more than June 2020, according to TurEspana.

The total number of June air arrivals to Spain included over 156,000 tourists from UK airports (232% more than in May), nearly 580,000 from Germany, 247,000 from France, 209,000 from Italy, and 176,000 from the Netherlands.

More than a half of the Spanish population has now been fully vaccinated. More than 60% of the population ” or 29.5 million people ” received at least one dose and 50.7% have been fully vaccinated, the Spanish health ministry said.

Spain is experiencing the fifth wave of the pandemic, with new restrictions put in place, including a curfew in some autonomous communities.

More Stories From World

