Spain Registers Over 400 COVID-19 Fatalities In 24 Hours, Death Toll Reaches 20,453

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 03:00 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) The daily number of COVID-19 related fatalities in Spain has significantly decreased compared to previous data, with 410 deaths reported over the past 24 hours, the Spanish Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Cumulative death toll has reached 20,453 people.

The count of active COVID-19 cases grew by 4,218 in the given period, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 195,944.

So far, 77,357 patients have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak, which means that nearly 98,000 cases remain active.

Spain's COVID-19 emergency response measures were first announced on March 14 and have already been extended twice.

Citizens in the European country are allowed to leave their homes to shop for food, visit pharmacies, receive medical treatment, travel to work, or help those in need.

On Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that he would ask the country's parliament to extend a nationwide lockdown through May 9.

Spain currently ranks third in terms of coronavirus-related fatalities after Italy and the United States and second in terms of active COVID-19 cases.

