Spain Registers Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Total Exceeds 130,700

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The Spanish Health Ministry said on Sunday that 6,023 coronavirus cases had been registered across the country over the past 24 hours, which brought the total number of patients to 130,759, while the number of fatalities increased by 674 to 12,418 over the same period.

According to the ministry, 38,080 people have recovered from the disease, and 58,744 people were hospitalized. About 6,800 people remain in intensive care units.

Madrid has confirmed 37,584 cases with around 4,900 fatalities, while the region of Catalonia has registered 26,032 cases with about 2,600 fatalities.

Spain has extended the high alert regime in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic through April 11.

