Spain Registers Over 7,000 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Surpasses 124,700

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 04:07 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The Spanish Heath Ministry said Saturday that over the past 24 hours, 7,026 new patients had been diagnosed with COVID-19, while the total number of coronavirus-related deaths reached 11,744 after 809 people died over the past 24 hours.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in the country now amounts to 124,736, and 34,219 people have recovered.

About 6,500 people are in intensive care units. Almost 79,000 cases remain active.

Madrid has confirmed 36,249 cases with around 4,700 fatalities, while the region of Catalonia has registered 24,734 cases with about 2,500 fatalities.

Spanish authorities extended the high alert regime in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic through April 11.

