Spain Registers Record 161,688 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry of Health

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Spain has confirmed 161,688 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the national Ministry of Health said.

Within the same period of time, the country recorded 74 fatalities.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spain currently stands at 6,294,745, while the death toll at 89,405.

Like many other countries, Spain is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain.