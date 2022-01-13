Spain Registers Record 179,125 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry of Health

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Spain has confirmed 179,125 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the national Ministry of Health said.

Within the same period of time, the country recorded 125 fatalities.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spain currently stands at 7,771,367, while the death toll at 90,508.

Like many other countries, Spain is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain.