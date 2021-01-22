Spain Registers Record 44,357 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Spain has registered 44,357 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

The total number of confirmed cases has thus reached 2,456,675 while the death toll has risen by 404 to 55,041 people within the same period of time.

More than 26,000 patients are currently in hospitals, including some 3,700 people in intensive care units.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 97.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.08 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.