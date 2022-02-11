MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The Spanish Foreign Ministry on Thursday rejected the proposal by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that the two nations should hit a pause to let their relations cool off.

The leftist leader accused previous Mexican administrations on Wednesday of "political promiscuity," saying they colluded with Spain to plunder Mexico.

Obrador also accused Spanish private energy firms of exploiting his country.

"The government of Spain categorically rejects the criticism voiced by the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in recent days toward Spain and Spanish companies," the ministry said.

It argued that Madrid would continue working to maintain the best possible relations with Mexico based on mutual respect. It said that Spain was Mexico's second-largest investor and home to nearly 30,000 Mexicans.