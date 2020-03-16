Spain Reports 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Health Authorities

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case count increased by 1,000 in 24 hours in Spain and reached 8,744, Fernando Simon, the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, said Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case count increased by 1,000 in 24 hours in Spain and reached 8,744, Fernando Simon, the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, said Monday.

The outbreak has claimed 297 lives in Spain since it started, Simon said.

Spain is the second hardest-hit country in Europe in terms of the number of cases.