Spain Reports 138 COVID-19 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours, Down 79 From Thursday - Ministry

Spain Reports 138 COVID-19 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours, Down 79 From Thursday - Ministry

A further 138 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Spain over the past 24 hours, a decrease of 79 compared to the daily rise to the death toll reported the day before as the country experiences a downward trend in both cases and fatalities, the Health Ministry reported on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) A further 138 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Spain over the past 24 hours, a decrease of 79 compared to the daily rise to the death toll reported the day before as the country experiences a downward trend in both cases and fatalities, the Health Ministry reported on Friday.

Public health officials in the country reported 217 new deaths on Thursday and had reported a seven-week low on Monday of 123 new deaths.

Since the start of the outbreak, 27,459 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Spain have died. The country has the fourth-highest global COVID-19 death toll behind the United States, United Kingdom, and Italy.

According to the ministry, 549 new positive PCR tests for the coronavirus disease were reported over the past 24 hours, taking the overall case total to 230,183.

However, the number of active cases continues to fall, as 1,409 individuals were discharged over the preceding 24 hours, the ministry said.

On Wednesday, the first results of a large-scale antibody study were published by the Ministry of Health and the National Center for Epidemiology at the Carlos III Health Institute. According to researchers, who conducted antibody tests on roughly 60,000 people, only 5 percent of the Spanish population has antibodies so far, indicating that herd immunity has not yet been reached.

The Spanish government has begun a gradual easing of lockdown measures, enforced to curb the spread of the disease, from Monday. Small businesses and hotels have been permitted to begin operations providing they can ensure social distancing, and restaurants in some areas have been allowed to reopen their summer terraces.

