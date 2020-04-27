UrduPoint.com
Spain Reports 331 New Virus Deaths In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:38 PM

Spain announced 331 new virus deaths Monday in a slight increase on its lowest daily figure in month, as officials warned parents not to flout rules after children were allowed outdoors

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain announced 331 new virus deaths Monday in a slight increase on its lowest daily figure in month, as officials warned parents not to flout rules after children were allowed outdoors.

The coronavirus has killed 23,521 in Spain, the third-highest death rate in the world, but on Sunday the overnight toll fell to 288.

That was the lowest 24-hour figure in more than five weeks, raising hopes the worst of the outbreak may have passed.

Officials believe the epidemic peaked on April 2 when the daily toll hit 950.

Spain's nearly 47 million people have spent more than six weeks under one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, with only adults authorised to leave home to buy food and medicine .

A first move to ease the restrictions went into force on Sunday when kids under 14 were allowed out for the first time to go for a walk, a run or a bike ride accompanied by one parent.

Under the new rules, children are allowed out for up to an hour a day within a one-kilometre (0.6 miles) radius of their homes, but are barred from gathering in groups.

But officials warned against anyone flouting the rules, saying police broke up several gatherings of "children playing together" and "groups of parents chatting".

