Spain Reports 4th Case of Indian Coronavirus Variant

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) A fourth case of the Indian coronavirus mutation has been confirmed in Spain, the government of the western Extremadura region said Monday.

The patient arrived in the region bordering Portugal last month after coming into contact with an Indian national.

Three more cases were confirmed aboard the Singapore-flagged commercial ship Prometheus Leader, which is under quarantine in the northwestern port city of Vigo. Two people were hospitalized.

Spain imposed a mandatory 10-day quarantine for arrivals from India last week after the Asian country reported a fast-spreading viral strain that is responsible for the majority of new cases.