UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Reports 4th Case Of Indian Coronavirus Variant

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 08:20 PM

Spain Reports 4th Case of Indian Coronavirus Variant

A fourth case of the Indian coronavirus mutation has been confirmed in Spain, the government of the western Extremadura region said Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) A fourth case of the Indian coronavirus mutation has been confirmed in Spain, the government of the western Extremadura region said Monday.

The patient arrived in the region bordering Portugal last month after coming into contact with an Indian national.

Three more cases were confirmed aboard the Singapore-flagged commercial ship Prometheus Leader, which is under quarantine in the northwestern port city of Vigo. Two people were hospitalized.

Spain imposed a mandatory 10-day quarantine for arrivals from India last week after the Asian country reported a fast-spreading viral strain that is responsible for the majority of new cases.

Related Topics

India Vigo Spain Portugal From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police conduct flag march in city

2 minutes ago

Govt committed to transform agriculture sector: Ta ..

2 minutes ago

South Dakota Neurosurgeon to Pay $4.4Mln in Health ..

2 minutes ago

UK Lawmakers Urge Gov't to Discourage Foreign Holi ..

23 minutes ago

Police retrieve land worth billion of rupees from ..

24 minutes ago

Denmark drops J&J vaccine from Covid vaccination p ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.