UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Reports 5th Death From Coronavirus Disease

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:49 PM

Spain Reports 5th Death From Coronavirus Disease

The death toll from the coronavirus disease in Spain has risen to five on Friday, the Health Ministry said.

"In Spain, 365 cases and five fatalities have been registered at present," the ministry said in a publication

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus disease in Spain has risen to five on Friday, the Health Ministry said.

"In Spain, 365 cases and five fatalities have been registered at present," the ministry said in a publication.

The latest fatality is reportedly an 87-year-old man who succumbed to the COVID-19 disease at a hospital in the northeastern region of Zaragoza.

This is the second death from the virus in Spain in a day. A 76-year-old male died in the morning in a suburb of the Spanish capital Madrid.

Related Topics

Died Man Male Zaragoza Madrid Spain From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt implementing policies for promotion of trade, ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Chief Minister gives nod to plan to improve ..

1 minute ago

KP Govt working to eliminate child labour, protect ..

1 minute ago

Suicide attackers strike outside US embassy in Tun ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Chief Minister reviews promotion of tourism ..

7 minutes ago

Fine of Rs 0.3 million collected from overcharging ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.