Spain Reports 5th Death From Coronavirus Disease

(@FahadShabbir)

The death toll from the coronavirus disease in Spain has risen to five on Friday, the Health Ministry said.

"In Spain, 365 cases and five fatalities have been registered at present," the ministry said in a publication

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus disease in Spain has risen to five on Friday, the Health Ministry said.

"In Spain, 365 cases and five fatalities have been registered at present," the ministry said in a publication.

The latest fatality is reportedly an 87-year-old man who succumbed to the COVID-19 disease at a hospital in the northeastern region of Zaragoza.

This is the second death from the virus in Spain in a day. A 76-year-old male died in the morning in a suburb of the Spanish capital Madrid.