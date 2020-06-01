Spain Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths for First Time Since March - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Public health officials in Spain have recorded no deaths resulting from COVID-19 in a 24-hour period for the first time since March, the Spanish Health Ministry confirmed on Monday.

Consequently, the total COVID-19 death toll in Spain remains at 27,127, the same as it was on Sunday after public health officials reported two new fatalities.

On Monday, the ministry also confirmed 71 new cases of the disease, down from the 96 new positive tests reported on Sunday.

The country's case total currently stands at 239,638, according to the Health Ministry.

On Sunday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the government plans to extend the state of emergency, first introduced in March, for a final 15-day term as the country appears to have passed the peak of its coronavirus disease outbreak.

The government has already begun a gradual easing of the lockdown measures that were introduced in the country to curb the spread of the disease. Roughly 70 percent of Spain's residents are living in areas that are undergoing the second phase of lockdown easing, which has allowed beaches, restaurants, and several other public places to reopen.

Spain's two largest cities, Madrid and Barcelona, remain in phase one of the lockdown easing, which only allows outdoor terraces of restaurants and bars to operate.